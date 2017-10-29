Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast CEO quits after six months on the job

DeBary, FL, August 30, 2008 -- At the Disaster Recovery Center(DRC), Red Cross is providing services to residents affected by Tropical Storm Fay. George Armstrong/FEMA (Photo: George Armstrong)

HOUSTON (AP) - David Brady, the CEO of the Texas Gulf Coast American Red Cross has told the organization that he is quitting from his position. The decision comes only six months after accepting the job.

Brady explained "its not fair" in regards to the organization having a leader. Brady also claims he did not feel valued as the CEO. Conflict has struck the organization in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The Red Cross released a statement explaining the gratitude for Brady's contributions to supporting Harvey-affected families, and his work will continue in helping put those in need.

