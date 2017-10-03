Red Cross to reassess Port Aransas Applications

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - A bit of good news for Hurricane Harvey survivors in Port Aransas who were first denied assistance by the Red Cross. There is word that the Red Cross will be reassessing applications that did not get approve the first time around.
If you would like to apply for aid, click here.
