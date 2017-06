CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Department of Commerce has announced that federal Red Snapper season has been extended until Labor Day.

With the new policy, you can now catch red snapper on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day. July 3 and 4 will also be red snapper days.

Prior to this change, the 2017 red snapper season was three days from June 1-4.

