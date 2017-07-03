Red, White and Kaboom! at the Museum of Science and History

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History is throwing their Red, White and Kaboom event in honor of the Fourth of July Tuesday.

There will be a pie eating contest, carnival games and plenty of Independence Day themed science experiments. Plus, you will get some of the best seats in town for the Big Bang fireworks show!

The event runs from 6-10 p.m. Tuesday. Be sure to call ahead and reserve seats for the fireworks show!

