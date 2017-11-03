KIII
Red, White and You jobfair calling those affected by Hurricane Harvey

Everyone is invited to attend the annual job fair hosted by the Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 8:10 AM. CDT November 03, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Hiring Red, White & You! 
Join Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, the Texas Workforce Commission, the Texas Veterans Commission and KIII for the Statewide Hiring Red, White & You! Job Fair Thursday, November 9, 2017. From 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Veterans get priority entrance. From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the event is open to the public at the Sunrise Mall & Career Center. That is located at 5858 S.P.I.D., Suite 1 Corpus Christi, TX 78412. For more information call 361-882-7491 Ext. 415. You can also click here to register online.
 

