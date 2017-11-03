Red, White and You jobfair calling those affected by Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Hiring Red, White & You!
Join Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, the Texas Workforce Commission, the Texas Veterans Commission and KIII for the Statewide Hiring Red, White & You! Job Fair Thursday, November 9, 2017. From 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Veterans get priority entrance. From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the event is open to the public at the Sunrise Mall & Career Center. That is located at 5858 S.P.I.D., Suite 1 Corpus Christi, TX 78412. For more information call 361-882-7491 Ext. 415. You can also click here to register online.
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs