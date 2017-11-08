Red, White & You Hiring Fair kicks off Thursday at Sunrise Mall

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 3News is teaming up with Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend for the sixth annual Red, White and You Hiring Fair.

The fair will take place at Sunrise Mall starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, and veterans and their spouses will be allowed in early to meet with more than 80 Coastal Bend employers who are ready to hire. The event aims to help military veterans transition back into civilian life.

Organizers said to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes because interviews will be done on the spot.

"This event is our biggest job fair of the year and with 88 employers signed up, that means we're in business," said Monika De La Garza of Workforce Solutions. "It's over 1,400 jobs that they're looking to fill now and over the future."

The general public will be allowed to participate starting at 10 a.m.

