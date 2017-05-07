CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire that left a home severely damaged. That blaze broke out just after 12:30 a.m. at a home on Valencia and Greenwood.

Crews say the flames started in the garage before spreading to the home. The family was able to evacuate as crews battled the blaze. Fortunately no injuries were reported.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross have been called in to help the family find a hotel for tonight. Crews say they will not be allowed back into the home until after the investigation.

