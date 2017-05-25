Redfish tagged, released for 28th annual CCA Texas STAR Tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 28th annual CCA Texas STAR tournament is coming up, and organizers were out Thursday morning tagging and releasing red fish for the event.

This year's tournament kicks off at sunrise May 27. The first 10 contestants to catch tagged redfish will win driveway prizes -- the first five will receive a loaded 2017 Ford F-150 Texas Edition XLT SuperCab along with a new 23' Haynie BigFoot boat with a Mercury 150L Pro XS OptiMax motor and Coastline trailer. The next five get all that minus the truck.

Prizes aren't just for the redfish anglers. Gafftop, sheepshead, and flounder anglers can take home a brand new Shoalwater 19' Cat. Trout fisherman in the upper, middle, and lower coast divisions will take home a brand new 22' Mowdy. Heaviest kingfish, ling, and dorado will each take home a new Polaris Ranger on a new trailer.

There are prizes for the youngsters too. STAR participants ages 6-10 who catch the largest flounder, sheepshead or gafftop will each be awarded a $50,000 college scholarship. Winners 11-17 years of age will be awarded a scholarship worth $25,000 in the flounder, sheepshead, gafftop, as well as, Upper, Middle and Lower Coast Trout Divisions. In addition, participants ages 6-17 years old are eligible to win a bonus drawing for a $25,000 college scholarship even if the participant never wets a line!

For more information about the STAR tournament, visit startournament.org. For more information about CCA Texas, visit ccatexas.org.

© 2017 KIII-TV