Refinery Fire Company welcomes new fire truck

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Refinery Terminal Fire Company welcomed a new fire truck Thursday and at the same time retired an older model.

The new truck went through its ceremonial first wash and was backed into its bay. It now stands ready for its first emergency call.

"So basically we just did a wet down ceremony," Assistant Chief David Dean said. "Pushed in our new truck."

Fire personnel from Valero, Citgo, and Flint Hills Resources were all on hand for the ceremony.

