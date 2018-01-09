Refugio business owners getting hurricane recovery grant monies

REFUGIO (KIII NEWS) - State officials are sending more money to South Texas to help those who are still dealing with the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

Those dollars are part of the Rebuild Texas Fund and some of that money has been earmarked for the City of Refugio.

Up to 25 business owners in Refugio County are still struggling to recover from Harvey and could take advantage of a program that will give them actual grant dollars.

"I inherited this particular building from my folks. It was my mom's flowering shop and my dad's pharmacy," business owner Dana Alsop said.

Now Alsop runs her own flower shop called Sweet Patooties and an event center known as A Little Britt of Heaven. Since Hurricane Harvey hit Refugio the storm has cost her around $40,000. Now she is going to get some money through the Refugio County Community Development Foundation to help her with repairs.

The Foundation has a business fascade matching grant program to help small businesses to improve their signage -- something Alsop was able to take advantage of twice; but now the Foundation has gotten the Rebuild Texas Fund to give it $350,000 to be able to help those same businesses with hurricane repairs.

"So I've been approved for the third grant, which is the third $2,500, and it's going to actually help with our roof repair," Alsop said.

The grant program could help business owners with up to $25,000 each. The county judge hopes it's just the start of more aid that needs to be sent to his county.

"Those kinds of dollars are hopefully just a small part of other dollars that we need to help these small businesses," County Judge Robert Blashke said.

Alsop said it will help her to cover some of her expenses. She's thankful for the money and hopes others will take advantage of the grant dollars by simply applying for it through the Foundation.

