Refugio car dealership hoping to collect donations for the community

REFUGIO (KIII NEWS) - The Wilkinson Car Dealership in Refugio is hoping to become a drop off site for donations to help people in that community and other surrounding areas hit by Hurricane Harvey.

MORE: Texas Cares: Donate now, help us recover from Hurricane Harvey

Many in Refugio have lost everything, and the city may be without power for up to a month.

Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Wilkinson Chevrolet wants to start a donation drive for victims of Harvey. They are asking that people bring food, water, clothes, furniture.

"We ask that people please bring food, water, the essentials of life, clothes, furniture, anything that you can think of that someone would need in a time like this," Wilkinson Chevrolet Finance Director Jeff Enriquez said.

The dealership said they will distribute the items locally to the people who need it.

"I don't know that anybody ever expects anything like this, but it is quite a bit of damage," Enriquez said. "Driving into town today, it's astonishing how much damage was done."

Wilkinson Chevrolet is located at 308 North Alamo Street in Refugio.

© 2017 KIII-TV