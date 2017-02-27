Refugio Girl Wins Supreme Drive Heifer at San Antonio Rodeo

"Hi my name is Carlisle Braman, I go to IWA and I'm in 4th grade."

She's as cute as button, but it's her heifer named "Queenie" that stole the show. 10-year-old Carlisle Braman and her cow from Refugio, Texas won Supreme Drive Heifer at the San Antonio Rodeo...a 1st place win out of 2,000 competitors.

"I'm the first one in South Texas to win a major show like this," said Braman.

Her award...a hefty $14,000 dollar scholarship for college. But it wasn't about the money, this is a family affair. Carlisle's older sister Madeline Braman also placed in the top 17 winning Reserve Grand Champion, the first time sisters from this area have made it that far in a big city rodeo together.

"To see both me and my sister out there in the Supreme Drive made me extremely happy and to see her win, like, made my week and my day," said Braman's older sister.

And that special moment caught on camera...

"Yeah Carlisle...Oh my gosh!"

...both sisters over the moon about the big win.

"It's not very often that a kid my age against all the kids that are way older than me can win such a big deal like this," said Braman.

Small-town Refugio already on the map for a football state championship...now the Braman sisters bringing small town glory to the Alamo City.

Briana Whitney 3 News.

REFUGIO, TX (KIII NEWS) -