Region 2 Superintendent of the Year goes to Robstown ISD's Maria M. Vidaurri

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Robstown ISD Superintendent Maria M. Vidaurri was named the 2017 Regional Superintendent of the Year at a news conference Wednesday at the Education Service Center - Region 2 facility downtown.

The annual award is sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards and honors public school district superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership. Candidates are nominated by their school boards.

© 2017 KIII-TV