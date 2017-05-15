Register for Beach to Bay before it's too late!

Registration for the 42nd annual Beach to Bay Relay Marathon ends midnight Tuesday, May 16th, late fees will be waived. The Beach to Bay Sports Exposition will be held at the Congressman Solomon P. Ortiz Center located at 402 Harbor Dr. in conjunction with packet pick up and registration. Guest may also buy t-shirts for only $2! All proceeds from the race will benefit local charities. For more info click here.

© 2017 KIII-TV