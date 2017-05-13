Register for C.C. Parks & Rec Latchkey summer camps

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Parents with young children looking to keep their kids entertained this summer can benefit from the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department's Latchkey summer camps program. The camps feature a wide-range of activities for children ages 5 to 13.

The program is licensed by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services which means that Latchkey Camps meet high standards for child care and everyone is certified in CPR and First Aid. Free lunch and snacks will be provided to all qualifying sites through a grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture. Reasonable accommodations may be requested for a child with disabilities by contacting John Delgado at 361-826-3491. Camp Sites inlcude:

Magee Intermediate School 4201 Calallen Dr.

Flour Bluff High School 2505 Waldron Rd.

Hicks Elementary School 3602 McArdle Dr.

Galvan Elementary School 3126 Masterson Dr.

Dawson Elementary School 6821 Sanders Dr.

Smith Elementary School 6902 Williams Dr.

Hours of Operation: June 12–August 4, 2017, Monday–Friday, 7:30am–6pm (Closed July 4)

Fee: $89/week/child. Tuition assistance is available for qualified participants. Must pay one week of tuition at the time of registration (check or money order only)

Registration Schedule: Friday, June 9 from 1–4pm at summer camp sites (pending space). Once the camps start, please call for availability.

A second opportunity to register is May 23–25 at camp sites

Registration for the Flour Bluff summer camp site will be held at the Flour Bluff Primary site (537 Hustlin Hornet Dr.). · Friday, June 9 from 1–4pm at summer camp sites (pending space).

For more information, call 361-826-3499 or visit www.ccparkandrec.com.

© 2017 KIII-TV