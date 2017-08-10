Register for fall classes at Del Mar College

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The next registration opportunity begins online August 10, 2017 at 6 a.m. and runs through Aug. 16. Payment is due the same day by the end of the business day if paying in person and 11:59 p.m. if paying online or by phone.

Last day to register for 16-week credit classes (full semester) is Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017.

The process for this fall is different because there are several registration and payment deadlines scheduled. Individuals need to pay attention.

Additionally this year, the College is NOT holding Late On-campus Registration the Saturday (Aug. 26) before classes start.

• What happens if registrants don’t pay by the deadlines? Schedules are dropped from the system beginning at midnight to open seats for the next registration opportunity, which means individuals will have to register, again.

• If registrants have payment challenges, they are encouraged to visit East and West Campus representatives in DMC Enrollment Centers, Financial Aid Offices and even with staff in the Business Offices to set up an installment plan.

• Final On-campus Registration is Saturday, August. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday, August 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Wednesday, August 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Online Registration is also available. Payment is due the day individuals register.

Have questions? Call 361-698-1290 or 1-800-652-3357 or email enroll@delmar.edu. Individuals can also learn more about admissions, registration and other pertinent information here.

