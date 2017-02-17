KIII
Register for this year's "It's a Girl Thing" Conference

Join in on this fun girls weekend that will leave you feeling empowered and encouraged.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 10:16 AM. CST February 17, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Register for this year's "It's a Girl Thing" Conference!

Enjoy a two day young women's conference that focuses on character and self esteem building. 

There will be musical guests, and multiple break out speakers.

Charlotte Murray is the Keynote Speaker who's message will focus on transitioning young girl's mentality from thinking they are not a "mess", rather a "masterpiece".

 

To Register, visit: http://www.itsagirlthing.org/

