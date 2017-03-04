KIII
Registering Your Child's Car Seat

More than 6 million car seats were recalled last year, but less than half of the have been registered. In this week's Driving Smart Jennifer Geiger tells us how to make sure your car seat is registered.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this week's segment of Driving Smart,  find out how to make sure your child's car seat is registered.

