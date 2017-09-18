Registration for D-SNAP begins Tuesday for Coastal Bend counties

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Residents in Coastal Bend counties can apply for D-SNAP benefits starting Tuesday and throughout for the next week.

The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program provides short-term food benefits for eligible families recovering from a disaster.

For the next week, registration will be available at specific locations in a four-county area, including the American Bank Center for residents of Nueces County. Registration will be held based on your last name, according to a letter chart.

The last two days of registration will be for anyone who was unable to register before.

As for qualificiations, you have to have lost income, a destroyed home, live in a county that has been declared a federal disaster area, or experienced a disaster-related expense such as temporary shelter or home repairs.

You cannot have been receiving regular SNAP benefits at the time of the disaster, and you must also meet certain income limits.

"They will get a card here on site at the American Bank Center. An eligibility worker will issue that to them," said Jessica Sifuentes, an on-site supervisor for the Texas Health and Human Services Department. "If they qualify they can get up to two months of benefits."

The card does not expire.

