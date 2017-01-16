Rehabilitated green sea turtles released at Padre Island National Seashore

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A second group of rehabilitated cold-stunned green sea turtles were released at noon Monday at the Padre Island National Seashore.

The public release was held in front of the Malaquite Visitor Center and was open to the public. The releases are often a spectator event, with many wanting to get a look at the turtles as they make their way back into the water. Monday's release was free for the public because of Martin Luther King Day.

The sea turtles were gathered during a recent cold snap that caused the turtles to become cold-stunned. They were rescued by several agencies and rehabilitated until the waters became warm enough for their return.

