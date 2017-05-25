Rehabilitated peregrine falcon reintroduced to its natural habitat

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - After months of rehabilitation and multiple surgeries, a peregrine falcon was released back into its natural habitat Thursday by the Texas State Aquarium's Second Chances Wildlife Program.

The falcon was taken to the Second Chances program in December with a fractured left humerus, a bone in its wing. Hospital staff initially believed the falcon had a low chance of recovering enough to fly again.

"Peregrine falcons are considered one of the fastest species of birds, and they'll prey mostly on really fast moving birds and flocks of ducks and stuff like that. Usually they'll hunt by kind of flying above the flock, and they'll actually dive down onto their prey and catch them that way," Wildlife Care Specialist Alexandra Little said. "It's impressive to see. So we need to always make sure any time we release one they're able to sustain the amount of speed that they need to successfully hunt."

Second Chances Staff Veterinarian Dr. David Stelling had to perform three surgeries on the falcon and give it a new medical device called an "external fixator." After months of recovery, the falcon finally regained the ability to fly and was released at Hazel Bazemore Park.

If you find an injured or orphaned animal, contact the Second Chances hospital at 361-881-1210. For more information about the program, or to donate, click here.

