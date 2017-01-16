Rehabilitated sea turtles released at Padre Island National Seashore

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A second group of rehabilitated cold-stunned green sea turtles were released at noon Monday at the Padre Island National Seashore.

The public release was held in front of the Malaquite Visitor Center and was open to the public. Monday's release was free because it was Martin Luther King Day and all national parks have free entry on this day.





The sea turtles were gathered during a recent cold snap that caused the turtles to become cold-stunned. They were rescued by several agencies and rehabilitated until the waters became warm enough for their return.

