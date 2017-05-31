KIII
Relative of man killed in Dallas area car dealership shooting speaks out

A deadly shooting at a Dallas area car dealership claimed the lives of two men from the Corpus Christi area.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:39 PM. CDT May 31, 2017

A deadly shooting at a Dallas area car dealership claimed the lives of two men from the Corpus Christi area. 
 
Three men were killed in the incident. 54-year-old bounty hunter Fidel Garcia Jr. and his partner 33-year-old Gabriel Bernal. The fugitive they were trying to apprehend, 49-year-old Ramon Michael Hutchinson, was also killed. 
 
Our Bill Churchwell spoke with Bernal's sister-in-law. 
 

