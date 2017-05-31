Relative of man killed in Dallas area car dealership shooting speaks out

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A deadly shooting at a Dallas area car dealership claimed the lives of two men from the Corpus Christi area.

Three men were killed in the incident. 54-year-old bounty hunter Fidel Garcia Jr. and his partner 33-year-old Gabriel Bernal. The fugitive they were trying to apprehend, 49-year-old Ramon Michael Hutchinson, was also killed.

Our Bill Churchwell spoke with Bernal's sister-in-law.

© 2017 KIII-TV