Relax Unwind and Leave your Troubles Behind!

Enjoy over 60 bands performing over 4 stages this weekend during the Texas Jazz Festival! New additions to this free festival include a fourth stage located at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center where a kids area will also be located. Saturday night will be themed "Salsa under the Stars" as guest will be welcome to dance and enjoy Latin performances.

The public is encouraged to take advantage of the RTA’s free bus rides located at City Hall and the Courthouse.

Organizers ask attendees to bring clear see through bags and not to bring coolers or outside food or drinks.

Lawn chairs are welcomed.

Volunteers are still needed! Click here if interested.

For a list of schedules or more information click here

