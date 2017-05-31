Reliant Energy launches eighth annual Beat the Heat campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - As summer temperatures continue to climb, one company is working to make sure the elderly in the Coastal Bend are taken care of.

For the eighth year, Reliant Energy teamed up with local senior centers to give them a cool place to go and Beat the Heat.

The month of June typically sees a heat index of close to 100 degrees.

Beat the Heat centers will be provided to seniors from June 1-Sept. 30 with air conditioners, fans and fun activities. They will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Oveal and Glendale senior centers.



