Remains found in Aransas Pass identified as 10-week-old fetus

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - Aransas Pass police confirmed to 3News Thursday that the remains of a baby that were found buried near a home last Thursday have been identified as that of a 10-week-old fetus. Police said the parents, transients, were allegedly squatting at the vacant home.

Police had received a tip about a deceased buried baby and investigated last Thursday, eventually discovering a burial site at a residence. Detectives turned the bones over to the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office for further analysis and they confirmed a day later that they were, in fact, human bones.

Police have spoken with the father and are still trying to track down the mother to ask her some questions. Their investigation is ongoing.

