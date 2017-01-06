Remains of human child discovered in Aransas Pass

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) -

Aransas Pass police confirmed Friday afternoon that skeletal remains found in a shallow grave Thursday in the 1000 block of North Houston Street are that of a human infant.

Police had received a tip about a deceased buried baby and investigated Thursday, eventually discovering a burial site at a residence. Detectives turned the bones over to the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office for further analysis. They confirmed Friday that they are, in fact, human bones.

The baby's cause of death has not been determined. Detectives are continuing to investigate leads.