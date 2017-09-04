KIII
Close

Remembering local conservationist Tony Amos

Long time animal advocate Tony Amos has passed away.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:03 PM. CDT September 04, 2017

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - Tony Amos, the founder of the Animal Rehabilitation Keep in Port Aransas, has passed way. Amos had been waging a long battle against pancreatic cancer. 
 
Amos was known for his work in helping injured sea turtles, marine mammals, and birds. For decades he also worked as a research associate at the Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas. 
 
Tony Amos was 80-years-old. 
 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories