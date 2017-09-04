Remembering local conservationist Tony Amos

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - Tony Amos, the founder of the Animal Rehabilitation Keep in Port Aransas, has passed way. Amos had been waging a long battle against pancreatic cancer.

Amos was known for his work in helping injured sea turtles, marine mammals, and birds. For decades he also worked as a research associate at the Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas.

Tony Amos was 80-years-old.

© 2017 KIII-TV