Remembering the Wimberley floods: Two years later

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Tuesday marked the two-year anniversary of the Wimberley floods that claimed the lives of eight people from Corpus Christi.

Jonathan McComb lost his entire family that day -- his wife laura, and children Andrew and Leighton -- but he was also there with his friends the Charbas and Careys. They lost their lives as well, including including Randy and his wife Michelle, their son Will, and Michelle's parents.

Kiii News Reporter Briana Whitney sat down with Randy Charba's sister as she reflects on this second anniversary of that tragic day.

