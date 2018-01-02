Reminding the homeless that there are shelters available

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend is reminding residents to let those in need know that there are warm shelters for them to stay in during the cold weather.

"The homeless obviously don't have TVs, most of them just have radios," Capt. Patrick Gesner said. "It relies on word of mouth, and us getting to know the people and tell them we're open."

When the temperature drops below 50 degrees, it's a cold shelter night, and they need the public to spread the word about shelters like the Salvation Army. Even if the shelters reach full capacity, organizers assure there are enough mats, blankets, and food to give everyone a safe and warm place to stay.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV