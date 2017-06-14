Rep. Farenthold reacts to Virginia shooting rampage

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A shooting rampage in the Washington D.C. suburb of Alexandria, Va., left five people injured, including a member of congress.

It happened around 7 a.m. at a baseball field. Hospital officials said Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise is in critical condition after being shot in the hip.

As for the shooter, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson of Illinois, he was killed by capitol police.

Among those that know Rep. Scalise well is Congressman Blake Farenthold.

"Listen, it's been a tough day up here in Washington. Steve is not just the whip. He is a friend of mine," Farenthold said. "He has been in Corpus Christi a couple of times. We share a lot of common interest, both representing the Gulf Coast, interested in oil and gas issues. Red snapper fishing. Just a wide host of things."

Farenthold said he has noticed an increased capitol police presence in Washington D.C. since the shooting and expects an increased security presence at Thursday night's congressional baseball game.

