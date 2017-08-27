Rep. Todd Hunter discusses State response to Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - As communities along the Texas Coast begin to recover from the destruction of Hurricane Harvey, the State and Federal governments have begun to respond.

President Donald Trump is said to be visiting Texas on Tuesday to look over the hurricane's devastation. There has been no word yet where exactly he will be visiting, but 3News will keep you posted on that.

Among those instrumental in the State's response to Hurricane Harvey is State Rep. Todd Hunter. He joined 3News Live to discuss what comes next.

