Reports of man exposing self to vehicles near Mireles Elementary School

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The principal of Mireles Elementary School notified parents at 2:19 p.m. Friday that the school had received reports of a man exposing himself to cars along Cimarron Boulevard.

The Corpus Christi Police Department and Corpus Christi Independent School District police are investigating the reports.

Parents are encouraged to discuss with their children the importance of being alert and reporting suspicious activity. The principal said students should travel in groups along familiar routes.

The principal also said headphones are discouraged because they keep students from being fully alert. She added that students who are approached by someone they don't know should proceed to the nearest trusted location -- like home, school or a neighbor -- and report the incident immediately.

