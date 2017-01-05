Resendez family looking ahead in 2017

RICARDO (KIII NEWS) - In just a few weeks the small community of Ricardo was able to replace all the belongings of the Resendez family, who lost everything in a house fire.



Jesse Resendez spoke exclusively to 3 News about his family’s loss and says "so many good people" have come to his family's aid during their time of need.



The family plans to build a new home on the same property where the last one stood.

