Residents can once again pay their utility bills online

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi completed their software update Wednesday and now residents can use online services to pay their utility bills.

To pay online, customers will need to first register on the City's website with their new utility account number, which can be found on their December statement.

Activation of the City's website payment portal completes the Utility Business Office's software transition that began in December.

