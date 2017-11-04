KIII
Close

Residents enjoy the 10th annual Walk for Memory

Jordan Pratt, KIII 10:26 AM. CDT November 04, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 10th annual Walk for Memory is taking place Saturday. The event is geared for "Helping People Live With Alzheimer's" by raising awareness and funds for education, and resources.  

Locals in attendance will  begin the  2-mile awareness walk,  also gain knowledge and information from the resource fair, and enjoy refreshments, entertainment, games and activities.  

 KIII News very own John Thomas Kobos will be the host of the event, and will  be on site for all the fun activities. 

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories