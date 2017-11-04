Residents enjoy the 10th annual Walk for Memory

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 10th annual Walk for Memory is taking place Saturday. The event is geared for "Helping People Live With Alzheimer's" by raising awareness and funds for education, and resources.

Locals in attendance will begin the 2-mile awareness walk, also gain knowledge and information from the resource fair, and enjoy refreshments, entertainment, games and activities.

KIII News very own John Thomas Kobos will be the host of the event, and will be on site for all the fun activities.

