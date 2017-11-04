Residents fly Kites and ride Bikes

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Mayor’s Fitness Council has partnered with a group of local kite, bike and play enthusiasts to host a free event.The Kites and Bikes Festival is for familes to get out the house and off the couch, and get active outdoors.
Residents in attendance will witness Kite stunts and demonstrations, also bike paths will also be available for a self-guided ride and/or walk during that time. There will also be fitness activities for the entire family, bike safety demonstrations, bike rides, exhibitors, giveaways and so much more.
