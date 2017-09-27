Residents from Portland, Tenn., provide aid ot Portland, Texas

PORTLAND (KIII NEWS) - About $4,000 in gift cards were handed out to first responders in Portland Wednesday courtesy residents of the town of Portland, Tenn.

Portland, Tenn., residents Lisa Davis and her son were in town to deliver the cards. Davis said she was watching media coverage of Hurricane Harvey and saw that Portland, Texas, had been hit. She immediately started taking up collections.

"I called our mayor. The City supported 100-percent. We hit the base of my business and it just went from there," Davis said. "It became a community effort."

"It means a lot to me personally when they're looking after the first responders," Aransas Pass Fire Chief William Cox said. "Specifically firefighters that sustained quite a bit of personal damage, and they were never off the clock and their homes were virtually destroyed."

One unexpected result of the random act of kindness -- Portland officials are now considering starting up a Sister-City program with Portland, Tenn.

