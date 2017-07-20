Residents react to O.J.'s release

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fairview assault victim speaks
-
Island Report looks at Port-A's Music scene
-
Two teens stab woman after she attempted to break-in their house through the doggie door
-
Seniors flock to get National Park Pass senior pass
-
Rick Valeri talks about how he believes he and his wife were drugged on vacation in Mexico
-
Victim of Corban Drive shooting identified
-
Caught on camera: Houston teen uses YouTube to catch bad drivers
-
Woman hospitalized after one drink at Cancun resort
-
New Habitat For Humanity home
-
Stoner Street raid
More Stories
-
Verify: Jurnee Simpson's letter asking for college moneyJul 20, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
-
Robstown man killed in motorcycle crash with 18-wheelerJul 20, 2017, 5:27 p.m.
-
Coastal Bend residents react to O.J. Simpson's releaseJul 20, 2017, 5:26 p.m.