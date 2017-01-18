Residents share thoughts on Mayor McQueen's resignation

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Mayor Dan McQueen delivered his letter of resignation Wednesday after just over a month of being in office. Corpus Christi residents had mixed reactions to the mayor's choice.

Lee McGinnis said that it's bad for the city because we're back at square one, so it's going to be tough times. Rebecca Graham said that he should have stayed in there a little longer and given people and opportunity to have his back.

(© 2017 KIII)