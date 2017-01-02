Residents still have time to pay property taxes

Female filling out US 1040 Tax Form (Photo: alfexe)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Nueces county tax assessor-collector Kevin Kieschnick is reminding residents that the tax office will be open for business this morning after the holiday.

Residents who pay their property taxes online, in person, or by mail by today will be credited their tax payment as of December 31st.

That means residents can claim the payment as a deduction for their 2016 federal income tax deductions.