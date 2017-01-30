Residents take part in Conversation with the City Manager

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - City manager Margie Rose fielded questions from concerned residents Monday during the first of several informal round table discussions. These events are being called, "Conversations with the City Manager."

Rose told 3 News, "the best way to find out how citizens are feeling is to go where they are."

Monday night's meeting was held at the Northwest Senior Center on Up River Road. The city manager closely listened to people who wanted their voices heard. While it was a small group in attendance, they had a lot to say on a number of different issues. Topping the list, was the city's infrastructure. One woman said, "here we are talking about putting in a park for dogs, bicycling for people, when we don't even have sidewalks for people to go to work."

A lack of sidewalks wasn't the woman's only concern.

Her street, she says, hasn't been re-paved in 20 years, "they always fill up the pot holes, with all the gravel, our street is so bad its like dirt."

Rose told another person who brought up streets, "obviously, we want to consider the worst streets first. When you have a lot of streets in the worst category, you still have to have a process to use."

Street repairs is something the public will hear more about in the next 30 days, says Rose.

In fact, city council will consider a motor fuel tax to submit to the state legislature during Tuesday's city council meeting.

Money collected would go towards residential street repairs.

Rose took notes and offered to look into everyone's concerns.

Here are dates for future round table meetings.

Tuesday, February 7, 2017 – 1:30 p.m.

Lindale Senior Center

3135 Swantner Street

Thursday, February 9, 2017 – 5:00 p.m.

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center

654 Graham Road

Friday, February 17, 2017 – 10:00 a.m.

Ben F. McDonald Public Library

4044 Greenwood Drive

Wednesday, February 22, 2017 – 5:30 p.m.

Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library

5930 Brockhampton Street

