Residents wait long hours to sign up for D-SNAP

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Hundreds have been flocking to the American Bank Center this week waiting in line for hours.

But it's not for their typical events, this time it was to sign up for DSNAP, since Monday is the last day to register.

People who waited in line for eight hours said they got turned away and were told to come back on Monday, potentially having to do it all over again.

One of them was Corpus Christi resident, Dominic Martinez who said, “Be patient, you know if you can hold out in the sun and humidity.”

As the day went on, traffic and parking became increasingly worse and police were called on scene to direct the volume of cars coming in and out of the area.

But some stuck out the wait, slowly making their way inside to get DSNAP, a chance to replace the groceries they lost during Hurricane Harvey.

Martinez also said, “It shows that there were a lot of people that were affected a lot of people had loss especially because of the electricity.”

At 3:00 p.m. people were still lining as others were still being denied and told to come back on Monday, the last day to apply for DSNAP benefits.

The Texas Health and Human Services said they are extending operation hours until 9 p.m. Sunday if you are in line by 7 p.m. If they are unable to serve you today, you will be given a number and must return on Monday.

