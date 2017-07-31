restaurant manager attacked in robbery attempt

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Kingsville Community Begins Recovery After Massive Fire
-
Business owner talks Kingsville fire
-
Victim in southside accident identified
-
Men rob Pier 99 Sunday night
-
Fundraiser for young boy who lost mother accident
-
Shoe store in Kingsville catches fire
-
Tampa Bay area forecast
-
Googly's Wins First Ever Wingapalooza Competition
-
Craft beer now canned in Corpus Christi
-
Three dead, one injured after being struck by pickup truck
More Stories
-
12 inmates escape Alabama jail; manhunt underwayJul 30, 2017, 10:30 p.m.
-
New details and video of North Beach RobberyJul 31, 2017, 7:26 p.m.
-
City workers attacked by beesJul 31, 2017, 7:24 p.m.