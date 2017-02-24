Reward increased for Falfurias cold case

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering a new reward for a 22-year-old cold murder case out of Falfurrias.
The victim in the case is 20-year-old Mike DeLeon.
In April of 1994, DeLeon's body was discovered following a house fire. Investigators believe the fire was set intentionally.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is now offering a $6-thousand reward for information that leads to an arrest.
If you have any information call 1-800-252-8477.
