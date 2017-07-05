Reward increased for one of Texas's most wanted fugitives

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas Department of Public Safety increased the reward for one of their most wanted fugitives.

The reward for 28-year-old Jose Fernando Bustos-Diaz has been increased to $10,000.

Bustos-Diaz is one of Texas's top 10 most wanted, he's a convicted murderer and is wanted for escape and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

In 2006, he pleaded guilty to a 2005 murder he committed while working as a ranch hand in Harris County and was sentenced to 35 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.

On April 6, 2010, Bustos-Diaz escaped from the TDCJ Briscoe Unit in Dilley, located approximately 70 miles southwest of San Antonio and is believed to have fled to Mexico.

Bustos-Diaz is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 195 pounds.

He has significant acne scarring on his face, birthmarks on his chest and also has multiple tattoos, including a heart with a cross on the webbing of his left hand; the name "Vanessa" with one dot on the inside of his left wrist; and the name "Lizeth" on the inside of his right wrist.

Anyone with information leading to his capture will be rewarded if the tip comes in during the month of July.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you can anonymously tip by texting the letters "DPS" followed by your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

You may also submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then click on the link under their picture, or submit a Facebook tip by clicking on the link.

