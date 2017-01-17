Reward increased for Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive

AUSTIN, TEXAS (KSAT) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased the reward for a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive who has ties to Zavala County.

Freddie Alaniz, 36, is wanted for murder, sexual assault of a child and possession of marijuana, a DPS news release said.

Alaniz was arrested in 2006 for aggravated assault in San Antonio for stabbing a man during a fight. Alaniz made bail and fled, and has been a fugitive since then.

The victim died as a result of his injuries. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office issued a murder arrest warrant for Alaniz in August 2006. Alaniz's warrant for sexual assault of a child is related to a February 2006 arrest in Zavala County.

Alaniz has ties to the town of La Pryor, the news release said. His criminal history also includes assault causing bodily injury, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.

The fugitive is between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs between 120 and 150 pounds. Alaniz has a tattoo of a dot on his left hand and a scar on his right eyebrow. Alaniz also had a broken nose in the past and was known to wear prescription glasses.

Officials said Alaniz's appearance may have significantly changed. The above images show Alaniz in 2006 (left) and a digital age progression photo of how he's believed to look today.

A reward of $12,500 is being offered for information leading to Alaniz's capture, but only if the tip comes in during January, officials.

Tipsters must provide information using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters "DPS" followed by the tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

KSAT