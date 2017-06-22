Reward offered for info on Fuqua's murder

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Bodies of Corpus Christi hikers found
-
Two arrested in connection with stabbing
-
TEAM COVERAGE: Tracking Tropical Storm Cindy - 10 p.m. update
-
Freer woman killed in head-on collision
-
Man suspected in armed robberies arrested
-
CCISD employee info apears online
-
Possible upturn in Eagle Ford Shale
-
Suspected home invader jumped by victims in Chattanooga
-
Schlitterbahn Waterpark offering free swimming lesson
-
Superintendent of the year named
More Stories
-
Couple who left child in vehicle at movie theater indictedJun 22, 2017, 5:52 p.m.
-
SB 762 makes punishments for animal cruelty charges tougherJun 22, 2017, 5:41 p.m.
-
CCPD Drive Sober campaign runs June 24-July 5Jun 22, 2017, 5:39 p.m.