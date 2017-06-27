Rib eating contest kicks off tip a cop event at Texas Roadhouse

(Photo: Stephan, Dale)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police officers will be singing for their supper and serving you dinner at the Texas Roadhouse Tuesday.

It's all to help out our area Special Olympics teams.

To kick-off the event, the police, fire department and local media members faced off in a rib eating contest.

Kiii Reporter Heather Gustafson was one of the contestants.

Assistant Police Chief Mike Alanis said it's more than just friendly competition it's about bringing awareness to a great cause.

