CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held today, February 4, 2017 for Christus Spohn's new Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Family Health Center. The 48,000 square foot facility is home to a number of clinics including cardiology, orthopedics, and radiology. The center will be open 24-hours Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The purpose is to help those who need quick care, but do not need to go to an emergency room affecting those services. The clinic sits at the sight of the old Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital, which is slated for demolition and will be replaced by the expansion of Christus Spohn Shoreline. The health center has already opened to the public.

The ribbon cutting program will begin at 11 a.m. outside the facility. Speakers will including representatives from Christus Spohn, elected officials, and those who knew Dr. Hector P. Garcia in which the clinic is named after.

The public is invited to attend.

